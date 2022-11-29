Bond fire: Welding was likely being done near chemicals – GFS

Black Immigrant Daily News

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the circumstances that led to a fire at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, (Monday) afternoon.

The structure involved was a storage bond owned by Z Mohammed and Sons Hardware Store.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that welding was being done in the bond, which housed various flammable chemicals and other materials (oils, thinners, plywood, etc.).

It was also observed that there were no fire suppressants (extinguishers, smoke alarms) within the building.

Firefighters from the Central, West Ruimveldt, Alberttown, Campbellville, and Melanie fire stations responded and managed to get the fire under control by using various water sources and foam, containing it to one building.

