Body of missing man found in Christ Church Loop Barbados

Police are investigating

Police are investigating the unnatural death of Perry Ricardo Walker of 3rd Avenue Spring Garden, Black Rock, St Michael.

The 52-year-old, who was the subject of a missing person report on Tuesday, August 22, was discovered by police on Sunday, August 27, in the area of Ridge Estate, Christ Church .

According to lawmen, officers at the District B Boarded Hall Police Station received a report on Saturday, around 10:20 pm of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cart road. Police visited the site, confirmed the presence of the vehicle and it was taken into custody.

A thorough check was made of the area during daylight, and around 6:15 am, lawmen found Walker’s decomposing body.

Investigations are ongoing.

