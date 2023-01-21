Body of female found in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News
The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found with a wound to the head in the parish Friday morning.
The body of the female was discovered by passers-by in a section of Norwood, St James.
She was clad in blue pants and a multi-coloured blouse.
