Body found in 50-foot well Loop Barbados

Police are at the scene of an unnatural death at Exchange Hill, near Bibby’s Lane St Michael.

The body of an adult male was discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot well about 8:40 am, today, Friday, December 29 by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Northern Division and the Major Crime Unit.

At present, efforts to retrieve the body are ongoing with assistance from Barbados Fire Service and the Barbados Defence Force.

Police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss told local media that the body has not yet been identified.

He appealed to the public for any information regarding the unnatural death.

“We are appealing to the general public that if they know anything that can be connected to what is now an unnatural death of investigation, that they can contact the Police Department at 430-7130 or 430-7137 or Police Emergency 211.”