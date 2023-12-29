Body found in 50-foot well Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Body found in 50-foot well Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Body found in 50-foot well

Land tax online discount ending soon

Flash flood watch for central and southern parishes

Highs and Lows of Barbados football in 2023

Police are searching for Mitchell Nicholls

Janelle turns babysitting into a lucrative business

QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department

DLP hosts Christmas party for the kids

Barbados under flash flood watch

Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot

Friday Dec 29

28°C
Barbados News

Efforts to retrieve the body are ongoing

Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police are at the scene of an unnatural death at Exchange Hill, near Bibby’s Lane St Michael. 

The body of an adult male was discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot well about 8:40 am, today, Friday, December 29 by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Northern Division and the Major Crime Unit. 

At present, efforts to retrieve the body are ongoing with assistance from Barbados Fire Service and the Barbados Defence Force. 

Police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss told local media that the body has not yet been identified. 

He appealed to the public for any information regarding the unnatural death. 

“We are appealing to the general public that if they know anything that can be connected to what is now an unnatural death of investigation, that they can contact the Police Department at 430-7130 or 430-7137 or Police Emergency 211.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Body found in 50-foot well

Barbados News

Land tax online discount ending soon

Sport

Real Madrid extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026

More From

Barbados News

QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department

Ambulance Services is also experiencing an increase in calls requesting medical assistance

Lifestyle

See also

Janelle turns babysitting into a lucrative business

‘Be a craftsmen of your own fate’

Barbados News

Police are searching for Mitchell Nicholls

Mitchell has been missing since December 23

World News

Deadly argument over Christmas gifts as teen kills older sister in US

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brot

Barbados News

Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot

King married his secondary school sweetheart Oya Thompson

Barbados News

11 Passengers injured on flight from Barbados to Manchester

The flight made an emergency landing in Bermuda