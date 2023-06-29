Body found floating at Sand Street beach in St Peter Loop Barbados

The family of Barrington Hinds is mourning his unexpected passing.

The 65-year-old was observed by someone at the beach as he walked onto the beach this morning, Thursday, June 29, 2023. A while later said beachgoer noticed that the body was face down in the water and his slippers were floating next to him.

Police in the Northern Division were summoned and are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of Hinds, who resided at Corbin’s Road, Ashton Hall, St. Peter.

The unresponsive body was discovered about 6:08 am at the Sand Street, Speightstown, St Peter Location.

A family member identified the body.

Police are asking anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations to call the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.