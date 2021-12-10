Body found at Three Houses | Loop Barbados

The body of an unidentified male has been discovered at Three Houses River, Three Houses, St Philip.

Police spokesman Rodney Inniss informed the media that around 7:55 am today, the District C Police Station received the report.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body an adult male near the embankment of the waterway.

An unnatural death investigation has been launched.

Anyone who might have witnessed or have any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200/ 8204 or Oistins Police Station 418-2612 / 2610 or any Police Station.