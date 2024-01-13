Body found at Browne’s Beach identified Loop Barbados

The lifeless body of an adult male was discovered along Browne’s Beach, in the area of Bay Street Esplanade on Saturday.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) reports that around 5:47 am on January 13, the Operations Control received a call stating a body was at the water’s edge.

Police have identified the deceased as 39-year-old Alec Orlando Bourne of Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael.

Anyone who may have any information or knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Alex Bourne is advised to contact Police Emergency at 211, and Hastings -Worthing Police Station at 430-7614/15.