Bob Dylan sells his entire catalog of recorded music to Sony Music

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN Business)Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of recorded music to Sony Music.

The recording company described the dealfor 60 years worth of music as a “landmark agreement” in a statement . The deal was concluded in July last year,but announced Monday.

The deal includes “the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962,” according to Sony Music,beginning with his self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” Sony added the agreement also includes the rights to multiple future releases from Dylan.

While the company didn’t disclose the price of the deal, Billboard magazine estimates that the recordings are worth about $200 million, based on the revenue they generate.

“I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong,” Dylan, 80, said ina statement.

Read More