Boat owner calls for much needed upgrade to Oistins Boatyard

The Oistins Bay Garden, at Oistins, Christ Church and it’s surrounding areas were left riddled with debris and other objects following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, between Sunday, June 30, 2024, and Monday, July 1.

Beryl brought hazardous sea conditions across the marine area of Barbados from overnight Sunday, June 30.

Following the hurricane’s passage, photos and videos began circulating on social media, showing the intensely damaged south coast area.

Speaking to Loop News, on Monday, July 1, after the all-clear had been given, boat owner Roger Millar, explained that he experienced difficulties attempting to reach the boatyard, due to the debris that was “all over the place”.

“Upon reaching the boatyard…well first to get to the boatyard, you had to cross the Bay Garden which now have tons of sand all on the seaside end, all infiltrating the complex, so the whole Bay Garden is a job in itself, the whole boatyard is littered with bolders from the slipway just being pelt around like ragdolls, as you can imagine. They are all over the place.”

Millar, who also disclosed that his boat escaped the storm’s wrath, advocated for an upgrade to the Oistins boatyard, to better “take care of” the boats on the South.

“Stuff was brought in, stuff was taken out but definitely the slipway needs some work. Alot of boats got destroyed in town from Oistins, so we really need a facility upgrade that will allow boats weather like this is coming, to be able to take them out.”

He added:

“At one time there was a marine travel lift there, I dont know if that is still in operation but Oistins definitely needs an upgrade to take care of the boats on the South and maybe as far as the East.”