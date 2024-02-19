Board, Ministry assuring teachers fixes underway, completed at LVS Loop Barbados

The Board of Management of the Lester Vaughan School has confirmed that all but one request from the staff has been actioned and completed in order to keep a healthy and safe environment that is conducive to teaching, learning and growing for all at the school.

This was communicated through a press release issued to the media on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The statement said that the Chairman of the Board of management (BOM) of the Lester Vaughan school has submitted the most recent report detailing extensive remedial and maintenance work done on the Cane Garden, St Thomas school plant.

In the report, Chairman Dr Donley Carrington outlined the complaints made by staff, the recommendations made, and the subsequent actions taken to address the issue.

The school engaged the Environmental Comfort & Safety Solutions Limited (ECSS), with whom the school has had a work relationship dating back to 2018. In March 23, 2023 the company conducted an environmental assessment and their report contained the following recommendations:

• More professional detailed cleaning of the furniture using a biocide is needed within the music rooms.

• Research should be carried to determine the recommended methods to clean the variety of instruments.

• The Mini split unit’s blower wheels and fins should be cleaned quarterly

• The Mini split units set point temperatures should be set at 22℃

• The extractor fan blades should be cleaned weekly.

• Extractor Fan in B1 room for the two back rooms need to be connected to a power source to allow for a change of air in the space.

• A more detailed cleaning of the furniture and the A/C blowers, louvres and fins is needed within the Computer Labs.

• There needs to be a ventilation system installed in all Computer Labs to change the air within the Computer Labs and reduce the buildup of CO2 in these workspaces.

• The leaks and poorly sealed expansion joint in this room need to be sealed to prevent water ingress.

• All outdoor air intake fans in the Music Rooms and Computer Labs should be fitted with carbon filters to trap the carbonaceous and other particles from entering these rooms. The fans should have louvres that can be shut when they are not in use. The ventilations systems will provide at least 6 air changes per hour to constantly cool, dehumidify and refresh the air in the classrooms.

• When occupants in the air-conditioned rooms open windows while the A/C units are on, they are allowing high volumes of warmer, unconditioned, high humidity air to blow onto the cooler indoor furniture and other surfaces, causing mould spores to grow on these surfaces. This action should not be encouraged.

The press release assured that “with the exception of extractor fans for the Computer rooms, all of the other recommendations were implemented.”

The Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, and the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) continue to correspond with the principal and the Board of Management as all parties work towards finding a resolution to the concerns expressed some members of the teaching staff.