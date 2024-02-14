BNTCL won’t forget former Managing Director Rev Dr Patricia Alleyne Loop Barbados

Rev Dr Joycelyn Patricia Thorington-Alleyne was “a remarkable soul, a valued colleague and a true friend”.

This is how her fellow mates at the Barbados National Terminal Company Ltd (BNTCL) will remember her always.

Delivering a tribute to Alleyne, BNTCL said that it is with heavy hearts they remember their “dear colleague and friend…who left an indelible mark on our hearts and the legacy of our organisation.”

Alleyne became a part of the BNTCL family some 26 years ago in February 1998. A mentor to many over her almost three decades, BNTCL said she brought “with her a contagious enthusiasm, unwavering dedication and a passion for excellence that inspired all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

In her role as Managing Director, she serve BNTCL with distinction and has left “an enduring impact on both our professional endeavours and fabric of our workplace culture… Her willingness to lend a helping hand, share knowledge and provide guidance made her a cornerstone of our team.”

BNTCL extended deepest sympathies to Alleyne’s family as they continue to mourn her passing.

She was laid to rest on February 5, 2024.

Alleyne was a former Government Senator, General Secretary for the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Candidate for the constituency of St John.