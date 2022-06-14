BNSI to host virtual business training starting Wednesday | Loop Barbados

The Barbados National Institute (BNSI) is on a mission to help local businesses become certified to international standards and in so doing obtain international recognition.

To this end, the BNSI will host ISO 9001 training, under the theme: ‘Get Certified, Get Recognised, Get Global Business’.

The virtual training will be held for five consecutive Wednesdays, starting June 15, and will be from 10am to noon. It will be free for all members of the BNSI, and at the end of the sessions, the institution will issue participants with certificates of completion.

The training will be centred primarily on seven quality management principles, namely Customer Focus; Leadership; Engagement of People; Process Approach; Improvement; Evidence-Based Decision Making, and Relationship Management.

Director of the BNSI, Hadyn Rhynd, underscored the importance of the training, saying it would be beneficial for small and large organisations.

He said: “The ISO 9001 training is designed to assist employees in becoming more aware of their role by ensuring that they are working towards one agenda.

“This programme envisions the goal of consistently providing products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory requirements, as well as enhance customer satisfaction by improving the overall management system in any type of organisation.”

Rhynd identified the course’s benefits as better internal management; less wastage; increase in efficiency, productivity and profit; improved customer retention and acquisition; consistent outcomes that are measured and monitored, and having a globally recognised standard in place.