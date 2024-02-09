BNOCL shows support for Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation Loop Barbados

The Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) once again showed their dedication to the Barbadian community by donating to the Myeloma, Lymphoma, Leukaemia Foundation of Barbados (MLLF).

BNOCL was the bronze sponsor of the MLLF 3K Family Fun Walk which took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The leader in Barbados’ energy sector donated BBD $2,500 to the Foundation.

BNOCL recognises the importance of investing in the wellbeing of the community it serves. By supporting the MLLF, BNOCL aims to contribute to the foundation’s efforts in raising awareness about these critical health issues and providing much-needed assistance to affected individuals and their families.

The 3K Family Fun Walk was an afternoon filled with camaraderie, fitness, and a shared commitment to a healthier community. The walk started and concluded at the Bay Street Esplanade.

BNOCL’s Marketing & Public Relations Officer, Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay, stated, “Our Company is dedicated to supporting worthwhile causes especially one such as this. Various forms of cancer effect so many families in our society and we need to bring awareness to this”.

The collaboration with the Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation is a testament to the company’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of energy.