BNOCL shows support for Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BNOCL shows support for Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BNOCL shows support for Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation

Surf’s up: Met warns beachgoers

Mill and Pave Programme targets Oistins to Thornbury Hill

Barbados motorsport legend passes

Barbados police looking for Adrian Cox

‘Bussa’ wanted for police questioning

Barbados approved for US $100 mil loan from IDB

16-year-old Melanie Persaud missing for more than 36 hours

UPDATE: Police nab Clarence Williams

Shorter wait – Traffic lights at Westmoreland improved

Friday Feb 09

25°C
Community

Leading energy company raises awareness on critical health issues

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Members of Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) donate a cheque to the Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) once again showed their dedication to the Barbadian community by donating to the Myeloma, Lymphoma, Leukaemia Foundation of Barbados (MLLF). 

BNOCL was the bronze sponsor of the MLLF 3K Family Fun Walk which took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The leader in Barbados’ energy sector donated BBD $2,500 to the Foundation.

BNOCL recognises the importance of investing in the wellbeing of the community it serves. By supporting the MLLF, BNOCL aims to contribute to the foundation’s efforts in raising awareness about these critical health issues and providing much-needed assistance to affected individuals and their families. 

The 3K Family Fun Walk was an afternoon filled with camaraderie, fitness, and a shared commitment to a healthier community. The walk started and concluded at the Bay Street Esplanade.

BNOCL’s Marketing & Public Relations Officer, Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay, stated, “Our Company is dedicated to supporting worthwhile causes especially one such as this. Various forms of cancer effect so many families in our society and we need to bring awareness to this”. 

The collaboration with the Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation is a testament to the company’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of energy.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

BNOCL shows support for Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukemia Foundation

Sport

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Barbados News

Surf’s up: Met warns beachgoers

More From

Barbados News

‘Bussa’ wanted for police questioning

Damien Debarge Wilkinson is advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department

See also

Barbados News

Barbados motorsport legend passes

The death of Paul ‘Surfer’ Bourne leaves a void

Barbados News

Surf’s up: Met warns beachgoers

A high surf advisory may be issued over the weekend

Barbados News

Barbados approved for US $100 mil loan from IDB

The IDB loan has a 20-year repayment term, a 5.5-year grace period

Barbados News

UPDATE: Police nab Clarence Williams

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters

Sport

Kobe immortalised with a 19-ft bronze statue outside the Lakers’ arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honouring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena.
The 4,000-pound s