BNOCL donates to Barbados Red Cross | Loop Barbados

The Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) is on board with providing affordable energy to Barbadian homes and businesses.

Recently, one of its corporate social responsibility activities came to fruition as a 10kw system was donated to the Barbados Red Cross Society.

The presentation, which took place on Thursday, February 10, saw the connected system being officially handed over to the Director-General, Danielle Toppin.

Group Human Resources Manager for BNOCL, Ronnie Gittens, said the company was pleased that it could support the Red Cross in this manner, and that this would assist in the Society’s efforts towards being a green/sustainable organisation.

Director-General, Danielle Toppin, expressed her sincere gratitude for the kind gesture, which she said would help the society in its electricity usage.