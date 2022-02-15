BNOCL donates to Barbados Red Cross | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BNOCL donates to Barbados Red Cross | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BNOCL donates to Barbados Red Cross

National footballer makes Dean’s list

The Johnsons going from two years to forever with Willow

COVID deaths in Barbados hit 300

Barbados and Guyana pledge to strengthen ‘friendship’

The nostalgia of 90s R&B hits on Valentine’s Day

Hospital needs blood urgently

PM Mottley on a 4-day working visit to Guyana

Government needs accommodation for displaced hurricane victims

BHTA happy with removal of curfew

Tuesday Feb 15

27?C
Community
Loop News

Renewable Energy Technician with BNOCL, Rene Bradshaw, presenting a goodie bag to Red Cross Office Assistant, Monica Clayton.

The Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) is on board with providing affordable energy to Barbadian homes and businesses.

Recently, one of its corporate social responsibility activities came to fruition as a 10kw system was donated to the Barbados Red Cross Society.

The presentation, which took place on Thursday, February 10, saw the connected system being officially handed over to the Director-General, Danielle Toppin.

Group Human Resources Manager for BNOCL, Ronnie Gittens, said the company was pleased that it could support the Red Cross in this manner, and that this would assist in the Society’s efforts towards being a green/sustainable organisation.

Director-General, Danielle Toppin, expressed her sincere gratitude for the kind gesture, which she said would help the society in its electricity usage.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

BNOCL donates to Barbados Red Cross

Sport

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

Sport

National footballer makes Dean’s list

More From

Lifestyle

The Johnsons going from two years to forever with Willow

“We kinda like planned to get married before I even popped the question”

World News

Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews

See also

Dutch airline KLM has cancelled flights to Ukraine until further notice

Sport

Lady Tridents boost squad for World Cup Qualifiers

A mixture of youth and experience selected for the Barbados senior women football team’s international assignment

Lifestyle

There is no love like Nigel and Anna-Lena’s

A traditional Hawaiian ceremony exactly two years after Anna’s life-saving surgery

Coronavirus

CMO: Omicron wave is on the decline

Public told ‘keep their guards up’ as cases drop

World News

UK’s Johnson cites ‘a dangerous moment’ in Ukraine crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpar