BMS warns of above normal sea swells Loop Barbados

BMS warns of above normal sea swells

Sunday Jan 21

Sea conditions expected to remain agitated throughout the week

Swimmers and small craft operators are advised to exercise caution as the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) warns of above normal sea swells.

BMS issued a small craft advisory for the island on Sunday, January 21, stating, that a strong Atlantic high-pressure system in combination with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic is expected to generate winds of 20 to 25 knots (35 to 45 km/h) with higher gusts over the next few days. This increase in wind speeds will result in a deterioration of sea conditions with swells of 2.0m to 3.0m in open water expected in the marine area from Monday, January 22.

Therefore, a small craft advisory is in effect for above-normal sea swells. Sea conditions are expected to remain agitated throughout the week as model guidance indicates a further deterioration in sea conditions with swells of 3.0m or greater possible in the marine area from Thursday. Winds are expected to increase during this time. 

Key Messages:- Possible tumbling and rolling of unsecured objects-Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels- Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells

