BMS urges seabathers, small craft operators be caution on West coast Loop Barbados

Strong trade winds causing large swells in the first-half of this week.

Seabathers and small craft operators should therefore take precautions at sea for the next 36 to 48 hours.

This is according to NOAA’s Marine Synopsis for Caribbean Sea and Tropical N Atlantic from 07N to 19N between 55W and 64W

Time: 4:26 am

Date: Sunday December 3, 2023

US National Weather Service Synopsis:

The pressure gradient between strong high pressure located East of Bermuda and relatively lower pressure in northern Colombia will maintain fresh to strong trade winds and rough seas across the central and eastern Caribbean through early today.

The high will shift South-East and weaken through Tuesday leading to a gradual diminishing trend in winds and seas across the basin this afternoon through Tuesday.

Fresh trades and large Northeast swells are expected across the Tropical N Atlantic waters, to the east of the Lesser Antilles, today through Wednesday.

Barbados Meteorological Services Marine forecast supports NOAA’s predictions

Yellow Alert – Be aware

Sunday Morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coast should exercise caution.

Tonight

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coast should exercise caution

Monday morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coast should exercise caution.