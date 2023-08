BMS tracking tropical wave east of Barbados Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave presently located along 51W at 10 am today, Friday, August 18 about 920km or 571miles to the east of Barbados.

There are no tropical storm watches or warning in effect for Barbados.

As the tropical wave slowly makes its way towards Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, associated activity will begin to affect the region on Saturday. Therefore, the public can expect a wet weekend with showers and some thunderstorm activity.

Current model guidance suggests that the most intense convection associated with the feature will likely occur on Sunday when a more favorable upper-level environment is expected.

Rainfall accumulations between two to four inches and possible isolated higher amounts are forecast over the weekend, which may prompt the issuance of Flash-Flood Watches or Warnings at short notice.

Although this feature is projected to be a strong tropical wave as it moves across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the probability of development into a Tropical Depression or Storm is currently very low.

The public should stay alert for updates from the BMS on this system over the next few days.