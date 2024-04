The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is informing the public that it will be positioning one of its sea surface drones about 20km west of Speighstown from today, Monday, April 29, 2024.

The vessel will be monitoring and collecting data on northerly swells which are expected to propagate into our region around Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

It will be in location until Thursday, May 2, 2024.

For more information, persons are encouraged to see the information statement issued by the BMS.