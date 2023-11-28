BMS says no tsunami threat from earthquake Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has assured Barbados is not under any warnings as a result of the 5.6 earthquake around 11:28am.

In the sole Earthquake Information Statement issued, the BMS stated there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake to Barbados based on available data.

“There are no impacts expected in our area.”

The BMS is advising citizens and visitors to:

-Safely continue on your normal activities for the day.

– No need for any panic at this point. Some may have felt the earthquake if it was close to Barbados.

– However, if the earthquake was felt execute the earthquake protocols of your organization.

An Earthquake Information Statement (alert level GREEN) is issued to inform the public about the occurrence of a large earthquake with no Tsunami generating potential. These statements are used to prevent unnecessary evacuations as the earthquake may have been felt in coastal areas.

An earthquake has occurred with the following preliminary parameters according the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

Magnitude – 5.1

Origin time – 11:26 am

Coordinates – 12.6N 59.7W

Depth – 25.8 Km

Location – 33 miles South South-West of Bridgetown, Barbados