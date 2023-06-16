BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa Loop Barbados

BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa Loop Barbados
BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa

Meteorologist forecast wave will pass north of Barbados next week Friday

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is currently tracking the progress of a tropical wave located on the West African coast along 18W.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, BMS said that the tropical wave is expected to track westward to west-northwestward within the next seven days.

“Model guidance suggests the wave will pass north of Barbados sometime next week Friday, June 23, 2023 and any development of this system is expected to be slow at this time,” said BMS senior meteorologist Tia Browne.

At this time, there are no watches or warning in effect for Barbados.

An update will be issued on Friday, June 16 at 2 pm.

