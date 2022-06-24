BMS monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic located along 28W at 5 am today Friday, June 24.

Current model guidance suggests that there is some potential for development early next week as the system tracks westward at about 15 to 20 mph (24 to 32 Km/h).

Regardless of development, the Barbados Meteorological services would kindly like to remind the public to stay alert for updates issued by the BMS over the next few days and other official sources.

The next update will be issued at 5 pm.