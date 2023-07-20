BMS monitoring tropical wave approaching Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is monitoring a tropical wave located in the far eastern Atlantic near 30W.

This tropical wave is expected to track westwards within the next four to five days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally favourable in 72 hours for slow development. However, this is expected to be shortlived as the system approaches an unfavourable environment closer to Barbados early next week.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados.

An updated statement will be issued at 11 am on Friday, July 21.