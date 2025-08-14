BMS monitoring Tropical Storm Erin, no alerts for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Erin, but says there are no watches or warnings in effect for the island at this time.

At 11 a.m. today, the storm was located near 16.4N 49.7W, about 1,095 km (680 miles) northeast of Barbados. Erin is moving westward and is expected to turn west-northwest tonight, passing north of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

While no direct impacts are forecast, light winds and daytime heating could trigger brief, isolated showers through the weekend. Winds are also expected to shift southerly to south-westerly, creating choppy sea conditions along the island’s western and southern coastlines from tomorrow.

The public is advised to monitor daily forecasts from the BMS and follow guidance from the Department of Emergency Management. Beachgoers should also heed instructions from NCC lifeguards.

This information will be updated at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025, unless conditions change earlier.