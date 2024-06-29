BMS issues statement on Tropical Storm Beryl

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is informing members of the public that Tropical Storm Beryl is strengthening and expected to become a hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday night. Therefore, Barbados remains under Hurricane Watch.

On the current projected track, the center of Beryl is expected to pass 45 km (26 miles) south of Barbados. The island is expected to feel the impacts associated with this system as early as late Sunday night, June 30, 2024.

****Hazard Info****

Possible Impacts

During the passage of Beryl strong winds can cause damage to homes and properties. Additionally, flash flooding is likely across the island especially in flood-prone areas and severe thunderstorm activity may cause multiple interruptions to power utilities and services.

Marine conditions will be hazardous ahead of and during the passage of Beryl and a small craft and high surf warning are currently in effect for above-normal sea swells which is expected to deteriorate from Sunday night.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to follow the advice provided by the Department of Emergency Management and other local officials in addition to monitoring the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

Discussion

Tropical Storm Beryl continued to strengthen overnight and at 8am today Saturday 29th June, 2024 was located near 9.8N 46.8W or about 1570km (975 miles) east-southeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds are 60 MPH (95 KM/H). Present movement is towards the west at 21 MPH (33 KM/H). The minimum central pressure is 999mb.

General Information

A Hurricane Watch is issued when sustained winds of 64 knots or greater (74 mph; 119kmh) associated with a hurricane are forecast to affect Barbados within 48 hours.

The Hurricane Watch remains in effect at 8:00am on Saturday, June 29, 2024 and will be updated at 11:00am today.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, their social media pages or call the hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.