BMS issues Small Craft and High Surf Advisory for Barbados

30 November 2024
Small Craft and High Surf Advisory

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory, effective from Monday, December 2, due to expected choppy sea conditions along the island’s coastlines and in open water.

The forecasted rough sea conditions are a result of a North Atlantic high-pressure system generating wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots in the Atlantic. These winds are expected to further agitate sea conditions, causing swells around Barbados to increase starting Monday night, peaking on Tuesday.

Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to take precautions as moderate open water swells may create challenges for smaller vessels, while beach erosion is possible, particularly in areas below the cliffs during high tide. This could also lead to potential risks of injury or loss of life.

The BMS advises the public to heed the following safety measures:

  • Ensuring that a lifeguard is on duty and staying within a safe distance of the shoreline and lifeguard station.
  • Avoiding entering the water where possible.
  • Marine vessels that are unable to withstand rough sea conditions should remain close to sheltered waters or safe harbours.

A small-craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 10 km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property during the surf zone within the next 36 hours.

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further information on what to do.

The advisory will be updated at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, or sooner if conditions warrant.

