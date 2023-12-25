BMS issues flash flood watch for western districts of Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for the western districts of Barbados

Throughout the afternoon, a combination of light wind speeds and adequate daytime heating will lead to western districts being affected by localize shower activity. Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers are forecast across the watch area.

Key Message:-Runoff from higher elevations.-Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.-Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).-Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. -Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns. -Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.