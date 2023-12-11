BMS: Forecast predicts increasing swells along North, East coasts Loop Barbados

Seabathers are being cautioned this week as they venture to the beaches on the North and East coast of the island.

Unstable conditions are affecting Barbados today. Marine conditions are expected to be above normal.

Marine Forecast for Monday, December 11

Morning

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Night

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.