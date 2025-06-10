BMS extends high-wind advisory for the Island

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has extended the high-wind advisory for the island as strong gusts continue to affect the country today.

Winds generated by the Atlantic high-pressure system have been recorded at sustained speeds of 20 to 30 knots (35 to 55 km/h), with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h earlier this morning.

The BMS has warned that these windy conditions are expected to persist throughout the day and possibly into the night.

There remains the possibility of unsecured objects, such as tents, garbage bins, and inflatable structures, being displaced or blown over. Downed trees, fallen branches, and disrupted power lines are also possible.

The public is advised to anticipate transport delays and monitor updates from the BMS, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Government Information Service (GIS).

The advisory is expected to be updated or terminated by 6 p.m. today, or earlier if conditions improve. (BMS)