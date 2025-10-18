BMS continues to monitor tropical wave

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to closely monitor a tropical wave in the central Atlantic

There are no storm watches or warnings in effect for Barbados at this time. However, a small craft and high surf advisory remains in place due to above-normal swell heights.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate gradually from tonight, with large open-water swells that could pose hazards to some vessels. The system is also expected to bring excess rainfall beginning tonight and continuing into Monday, October 20. Forecast models suggest accumulations of one to three inches over the period, with the potential for flash flooding in parts of the island.

Gusty winds are also forecast with the passage of the wave, which could cause unsecured items such as tents, garbage bins, and inflatable structures to tumble or roll.

Flash-flood watches or warnings may be issued as conditions evolve.

According to meteorological analysis, gradual development of the system is unlikely as it approaches the Eastern Caribbean, but residents can expect increased rainfall, gusty winds, and possible isolated thunderstorms from as early as tonight through Monday.

The next update will be issued at 6 p.m. today or sooner if conditions warrant.