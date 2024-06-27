BMS continues to monitor progress of tropical wave

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a Tropical Wave located in the Eastern Atlantic along 33W, about 2880km or 1890 miles to the east of Barbados at 5:00am, today, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados at this time.

The system currently remains disorganized.

However, a tropical storm watch may be required for Barbados from this weekend.

Outlook: The wave and associated low pressure are expected to track generally westward at 15 to 20 mph over the next few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to aid in the development of a tropical depression or storm east of Barbados over the weekend.

On the current forecast track, the system is expected to affect the island late Sunday night into early Monday morning next week. As a reminder, the public is advised that this can change.

What you should do:

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

The next update will be at 5:00pm Thursday, June 27, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, their hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.

(BMS).