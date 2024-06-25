BMS closely monitoring tropical wave

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a Tropical Wave located 125 miles/200 km southeast of Barbados, at 5:30pm, today Monday, June, 24 2024.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados associated with this wave. However, the BMS warned of potential impacts.

They are:

As the wave passes south of Barbados tonight and early tomorrow gusty winds are expected especially during shower activity.These winds are likely to result in the tumbling or rolling of unsecured objects such as garbage cans and tents. Additionally, some tree branches could be blown down.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks throughout the night.

Discussion

Current analysis suggests wind speeds of 50 km/h (30mph) along with higher gusts and a few downpours of rainfall are possible for Barbados tonight and early tomorrow.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit www.barbadosweather.org, their social media pages, hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.