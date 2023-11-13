BMS calls for increased vigilance at North and West coast beaches Loop Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is issuing early alerts to raise awareness of a marine event associated with above-normal northerly sea swells later this week.

Choppy sea conditions mainly along the northern and western coastlines of Barbados are currently forecast from as early as tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, 2023. These choppy conditions are predicted to peak over the weekend with some improvement from Monday, November 20, into Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The reason for the deterioration in sea conditions has been given as due to two low-pressure systems in the Northern Atlantic which are expected to generate northerly sea swells of 2.0m to 3.0m (6.5 to 10 feet) in open water.

Small craft and high-surf advisories may be issued later this week for this swell event.

Marine users and persons with interest along the western coastline in particular should monitor marine forecasts, alerts and other information issued by the BMS in the coming days.

The BMS will issue the next update at 12 Noon Wednesday 15th November, 2023