BMS Best: Violent rain, severe thunderstorms for next 45 minutes Loop Barbados

The feeder bands associated with Hurricane Tammy are dumping inches of rain on Barbados.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Sabu Best has brought an urgent update at 11:37 am.

Barbados is experiencing “some really intense, severe thunderstorms, particularly across southwestern and central parts of the island” over the last hour to hour and a half, he said. There have also been reports of extensive flooding.

“Rain gauges across the southern parts of the island already indicated that within the last three hours, two to three inches of rain has already dumbed in those areas.

“Further north, it’s not so bad…but it’s expected those totals will increase as late morning and early morning progress,” he added.

Best is advising that it is believed, “these conditions are expected to continue, persist for another 45 minutes to an hour, where we’re going to experience heavy violent showers, and thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes across the island.”

He urged members of the public “Be extremely careful out there.”