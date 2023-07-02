BMS Alert: Marine advisories issued ahead of tropical wave Loop Barbados

Barbados is under a small craft advisory and a high surf advisory for above-normal sea swell heights.

The alerts were issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services and are valid from 6am, today, Sunday, July 2, 2023, and will be terminated at 6am, Tuesday, July 4 or sooner if conditions warrant.

What does this mean?

A small-craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 10 km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 48 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 48 hours.

Reason for Advisories

A tropical wave will be affecting Barbados and its marine area from Monday, July 3, 2023, into Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Accompanying the tropical wave will be an increase in windspeeds between 20 to 25 knots (23 to 29 mph) with occasional gusts near showers which will result in a deterioration of sea conditions. These brisk wind speeds will generate easterly swells ranging from 2.5m to 3.0m (8 to 10ft).

Advice to all marine craft operators and beachgoers:

Large open swells can be hazardous to some vessels

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells

Possible beach erosion if beaches are submerged particularly below cliffs and specifically at times of high tide

Possible loss of life or injury.