Blueface Offers Chrisean Rock $100K To Leave After Fight On Video Went Viral

Blueface has offered his girlfriend Chrisean Rock $100,000 to leave him following their fight captured on video going viral.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident between Chrisean Rock and rapper Blueface. Both were seen tussling on the ground on Monday night, and they even shared later that each had scratches on their faces.

Chrisean Rock was seen tugging and pulling Blueface by his shirt as he tried to get away from her. She can be heard telling the rapper that their car is the other way as he goes the opposite direction and then proceeds to slap him in the face.

The fight does not end there, as Blueface becomes enraged and punches Rock in her head, knocking her to the ground. The chain he bought her is also ripped off from her neck.

Despite this, Rock still drags Blueface by the shirt around a corner, and he retaliates by throwing her against a wall and hitting her several times about her head and body.

The two are also seen grabbing each other while rolling on the ground, and at one point, Blueface is seen with his fist balled and hand suspended above the air as he hits her.

It’s unclear why the pair are brawling in public, but Blueface shared a video on Instagram of him speaking to Rock. The couple is seen in the bedroom with Blueface claiming that Rock might be talking to other men. According to him, he snooped through her phone and said that she was speaking with several other men.

Blueface accused her of being a “whore” which Rocky vehemently denies.

In another video, Blueface can be heard asking Rock to leave him. He offers her $100,000 to walk away from the relationship without drama or problems.

“You need to leave me the f**k alone…$100,000. What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasant,” the rapper asked her.

Rock, however, says that paying her off is not pleasant.

“$100,000 is pretty pleasant…you gonna be set up,” he says before asking her, “You wanna box with me or something.”

Chrisean Rock, who was lying in bed with a blue blanket over her, appears to be falling asleep.

“When I wake up tomorrow,” she says before adding, “I’m not taking your money.”

Neither of the two has shared an official statement on what happened. They were seen together this week all lovey-dovey on a double date with DDG and Halle.

Weeks ago, Rock was accused of beating up Blueface’s mother and sister after they came to fight. Both women were beaten by the Zeus reality star.