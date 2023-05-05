Blue Diamond Resorts’ Newest Addition, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Is Open for Bookings

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. May 15, 2023: Following its recent addition to the prestigious Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, is set to debut and welcome guests to this Caribbean paradise in late November. The resort boasts exclusive features, modern accommodations with peerless ocean views, and exceptional dining experiences. This highly anticipated all-inclusive property, exclusively for adults, is now available for bookings starting May 15th, 2023.

Located just 35 minutes from Montego Bay International Airport, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only will offer a private oasis for adult friends, couples and vacationers looking to relax, reconnect and promote Togetherness. Its 352 suites and rooms feature modern decor with soothing tones of brown and beige to lend an elegant vibe to all its spaces and to evoke relaxation consistent with the other four Hideaway at Royalton properties across the Caribbean. The resort will be the first one to offer a dedicated Chairman Suite within the adults-only premises. Its Chairman Suite Ocean Front offers elevated luxury and ocean views beyond the horizon, perfect for sunset cocktails or your morning coffee whilst planning the day.

“Jamaica has always been an essential destination for Blue Diamond Resorts, where we have established ourselves as leaders in the all-inclusive segment. With the addition of Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, we continue to expand our portfolio, offering even more options to cater to the unique preferences and needs of each traveler,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Blue Diamond Resorts. “We’re proud to bring our expertise and exceptional service to our newest adults-only resort, and we look forward to providing guests with unforgettable experiences.”

Guests will wake up refreshed after a night’s sleep on Royalton’s signature DreamBed™ with high thread count sheets. Additional amenities include the rain shower, All-In Connectivity™, 24/7 room service available by phone or Smart TV, daily restocked mini bar, steamer, in-suite coffee maker, and hair dryer. Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters will offer adults-only exclusive sections such as pool and beach areas as well as social areas such as a dedicated lobby, a dedicated Diamond Club™ lounge and food and beverage outlets.

Among its 11 fine-dining alternatives, guests will find a melting pot of culinary palate-pleasers in different international specialties such as Jamaican, Italian, Japanese, Indian, Tex-Mex, and West Indies. The gastronomic highlight of the resort will be Dorado restaurant, the first in the Montego Bay region and second in Jamaica, which will delight everyone with its eclectic menu including fresh seafood and ceviches and mouth-watering grill entrees. The more casual Jerk Hut on the beach will pay homage to the destination offering one of its beloved delicacies, perfectly seasoned jerk chicken. The resort’s dining experience is complete with a buffet, a sports bar, a cafe lounge and 13 bars for post-beach cocktails or meet ups with friends before dinner.

An array of treatments will be available at The Royal Spa and consultants can cater to guests by creating a tailored experience where couples can relax side-by-side in exclusive treatments with a scrub and massage as well as body treatments featuring natural ingredients. To complement the wellness journey, a selection of modern equipment at the fitness center including a robust program of instructor-led activities can help guests continue their fitness goals including Paddle Board, Sunset Yoga, and Beach Bootcamp. They can also spend relaxing moments under the sun in the sparkling infinity pool or in the privacy of a pool cabana.

Guests can benefit from the Stay at 1, Play at 2 feature with access to the neighboring property Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. Social and business groups will find world-class services and All-In Luxury® facilities including business meetings and incentive trips spaces, as well as breathtaking venues for luxury weddings and honeymoons to host intimate-sized to large functions.

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters will be part of Marriott Bonvoy, the acclaimed loyalty program by Marriott International, allowing guests to earn and redeem points for their stays.

For more information or to book your next vacation visit www.hideawayatroyalton.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Hideaway at Royalton

Epitomizing modern and exclusive elegance, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Neighboring the Royalton Luxury Resorts, these all-inclusive properties include elevated privacy and enhanced quality of service at popular tropical locales including Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Saint Lucia. It’s signature All-In Luxury® facilities allow guests to enjoy world-class amenities such as, Royalton’s handcrafted DreamBed™, All-In Connectivity™, Sports Event Guarantee™ and the premium Diamond Club™ category.

From exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to instructor led fitness classes and spa treatments, these all-inclusive adults-only resorts bring a world of experiences to reignite meaningful connections in paradise.

To learn more about Hideaway at Royalton, visit www.royaltonresorts.com.