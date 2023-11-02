Blue Diamond Resorts Makes History With Its Black Friday Deals For 2023

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon. Nov. 13, 2023: Following last year’s exceptional discounts, Blue Diamond Resorts has just announced that Black Friday 2023 will offer the biggest savings yet for discerning customers in search of all-inclusive vacation experiences. With discounts equaling hundreds of dollars in savings, Blue Diamond Resorts’ Black Friday sale will kick off on November 16th for a limited time, providing ample time to plan the holiday getaways.

The Black Friday deals are perfectly timed, allowing travelers to secure their stay at the soon-to-open Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, designed exclusively for adults seeking to rekindle their most cherished bonds in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Furthermore, guests can pre-book their vacation at the highly anticipated Royalton CHIC Antigua, which is set to open in April 2024, featuring exclusive features for a vibrant “Party Your Way” vacation.

Vacationers from around the globe can explore the various brands under the hotel management company’s umbrella of properties. These encompass a diverse range, from family-friendly resorts to adults-only social getaways and boutique experiences. These deals are available at properties located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, and Grenada until November 26th, 2023.

Guests can select from a range of exclusive room categories offered at Blue Diamond Resorts properties, including the coveted Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ suite categories, both of which provide premium inclusions and personalized Butler service. These options cater to those seeking a more exclusive experience at any of its Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts. Exceptional deals are also available for Mystique by Royalton and Grand Lido Negril, catering to all types of travelers and preferences.

Clients who take advantage of this sale can schedule their travels anytime between November 16th, 2023, and December 23rd, 2024. Prices may vary based on the property, season, and room type.

For additional information, please visit the following websites: www.royaltonresorts.com, www.planethollywoodhotels.com, and www.mystiqueresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

