BLPC restoration plans reach 50 per cent in 6 hours Loop Barbados

[Update: 4pm, June 23, 2023]

At least 50 per cent of impacted customers from disruptions due to Tropical Storm Bret were restored by 12:30 pm, a mere six hours after the official all clear from government was given.

Revealing the progress report was the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited Communications and Government Relations Jackie Marshall-Clarke.

About 1,500 customers were without supply at the time in St Thomas, St James, St Lucy, St Michael, St Joseph and St Philip.

By around 4pm, the service had been restored in St Lucy in Mount View, Josey Hill and Lamberts.

[Restoration Update: 6am, June 23, 2023]

In a recent update, the BLPC reminded persons to put safety first and report any downed trees or power lines.

“Now that the all-clear has been issued, BLPC wants to remind residents to put safety first. Watch for weakened tree limbs which could collapse unexpectedly. Stay away from puddles, especially if they are downed wires or fallen tress in the area.”

“Please report all downed trees and power lines to our 24-hour hotline at 626-9000.”

[Original story below: 4am, June 23, 2023]

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) is working diligently to repair any damage caused by Tropical Storm Bret.

In a statement made today, Friday, June 23, the BLPC informed persons that they will begin assessing the damage across the island.

“Tropical Storm Bret has passed the island and we have been given permission by the NEOC to commence our assessments.”

“Our crews will be dispatched this morning to begin assessing damage across the island. Initial reports indicate outages in parts of St Peter, St Andrew, St Joseph and St Philip. There are also individual reports across the island.”

The BLPC assured persons that they will begin repairing storm damage as soon as the all-clear is given, while encouraging them to stay indoors and listen to local radio stations for updates.

“Our next steps will be to develop a restoration plan, and then begin the work of repairing storm damage to our infrastructure, once we have been advised it is safe to do so.”

“Once restoration begins an official update will be given. We know that everyone wants to help, but it is not safe to venture outside. Please stay indoors and listen to local radio stations for updates.”

Persons were also encouraged to report any downed trees and power lines to their 24-hour hotline.

“Where possible, please report all downed trees and power lines to our 24-hour hotline at 626-9000.”