BLPC responds – Vehicular incident causes electrical outage Loop Barbados

Residents of numerous St Philip districts were without electrical supply for several hours yesterday, Thursday, April 11.

The outage which was caused by a vehicular incident prompted the close of nearby Trimart supermarket and rendered St Martins main-road impassible.Traffic was then diverted through neighbouring districts.

Bridgetown (Sam Lord’s Castle) bus diverts from St Martins main-road through neighbouring district.

In a statement made on social media, the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) informed customers in these St Philip districts, that they are aware of an outage and will be working dilligently to return power to majority of impacted customers.

“We are aware of an outage caused by a vehicle incident affecting our customers in Woodbourne, St.Patricks, Yorkshire, Fair View, Foul Bay, Rices, Crane, St Martins, Kirtons, Four Roads and surrounding areas.”

“Our crews are working to isolate the outage and return power to the majority of our impacted customers. Following this, they will work to repair the damaged pole and complete full restoration.”

BLPC crews work to restore electrical supply in St Martins, St Philip.

BLPC also thanked customers for their patience as they also work to repair the damaged pole and complete full restoration.

“Thank you for your patience during this period.”