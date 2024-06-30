BLPC encourages residents to be storm ready

7 min read
BLPC encourages residents to be storm ready
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

“Electricity to all customers will be maintained as long as possible. There will be no planned shutdown of our systems.”

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

You can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Light and Power Company (BLPC) is advising residents to be storm ready as Hurricane Beryl approaches the island.

“With a hurricane watch in effect for our island, it is crucial to be prepared at every stage,” the BLPC urged.

Residents were also given essential tips to help them stay safe during this time:

Before The Storm

Trim tree branches on your property before they make contact with power lines.Know your pole number found on your electricity bill.Have an adequate supply of battery operated lights.Check your installer or electrician to locate your isolator in case you need to disconnect your house and photovoltaic (PV) system.

During The Storm

Use the coldest settings for your fridge or freezer to keep food fresh longer in case of a power outage.Turn off circuit breakers during flooding or high winds. 

The BLPC advised:

“Electricity to all customers will be maintained as long as possible. There will be no planned shutdown of our systems. We will generate and trasmit power throughout the weather event as long as it is safe to do so.”

After The Storm

Contact the BLPC to report damaged lines and equipment.Do not touch power lines or poles which may have fallen.Stay clear of puddles where downed lines may be.Follow the generator’s user manual for safe operation and consider using a battery-operated alarm.

” Don’t wait until it’s too late. Be sure to plan and prepare today,” BLPC also urged.

