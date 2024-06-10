BLPC and Emera Incorporated partner to donate football uniforms to GSS Loop Barbados

BLPC and Emera Incorporated partner to donate football uniforms to GSS Loop Barbados
Barbados News
This year, the BLPC’s Finance Department Giveback program successfully outfitted the male Under-14 and Under-16 football teams.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

L-R: Senior Teacher and Coach Ryan Kellman, Principal Shryrelle Howard-Gittens, Under-14 players, and ECI Manager, Finance Dawn Leacock. (Photo: BLPC)

Emera Caribbean Incorporated have proudly joined forces with the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC), to support the Graydon Sealy Secondary School (GSS), through the BLPC’s Finance Department Giveback program.

This year, the program successfully outfitted the male Under-14 and Under-16 Graydon Sealy School football teams.

Donation of uniforms to Graydon Sealy Secondary School (GSS) Under-14 and Under-16 football (male) teams.

In a statement made on social media, the BLPC announced the continued partnership, which began in 2019.

“This year, we’re excited to have outfitted the male Under-14 and Under-16 football teams with new kits!”

The BLPC also thanked the young athletes and the school staff for their expressions of gratitude during the presentation.

(SOURCE: Barbados Light and Power Company Limited- BLPC).

