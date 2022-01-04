BLP St Michael Central candidate ‘a man for the people’ | Loop Barbados

The opposing candidates for the St Michael Central seat are the least of Arthur Holder’s concerns.

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate will be contesting against the leader of the Alliance Party for Progress (APP), Bishop Joseph Atherley as well as Democratic Labour Party first-timer, Courie Cox.

“I do not focus on opponents. My primary focus is and has been and will always be on providing quality representation to the people of St Michael Central. Nothing else,” he told reporters on Nomination Day.

Holder, who is a prominent attorney-at-law, seeks to be re-elected a second time after winning the seat in 2018 with 2,043 votes. Describing himself as “not only a man of the people but a man for the people”, he encouraged voters to head to the polls on January 19, 2022 and vote for a government that will “keep them safe”.

“Some people, particularly politicians, underestimate the discernment of the voters of this country. That is why when voters go to the poll on the 19th day of January 2022, they must vote for a government that has kept them safe and will keep them safe, and a leader who is trustworthy, trusted and has taken this country through thick and thin and can take this country through turbulent waters and the person who can do that is Mia Amor Mottley,” he insisted.