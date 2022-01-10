BLP promises home ownership at manifesto launch | Loop Barbados

If the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) is re-elected this upcoming election, they will be implementing some policies which should improve the lives of persons living in Barbados.

The 2022 manifesto ‘Our Barbados, Owning Our Future’ which was launched on Saturday, January 8, tackles issues such as homeownership, renewable energy, education, sports and culture in Barbados.

Unveiling the manifesto, Prime Minister Mia Mottley detailed 15 major initiatives the BLP administration will implement if they are victorious at the polls on January 19.

Make 10,000 homes available for Barbadians.

Gift first-time homeowners under the age of 35 a $3,000 grant.

Eliminate land tax on the first $400,000 of Barbadians property value.

Divest interest in Sam Lord’s Hotel and surrounding areas to Barbadian citizens and institutions.

Develop the Barbadian Wealth Fund which will be owned by every Barbadian over the age of18. The fund will take unused government land and assets and use them as stakes for equity. After generating a surplus, this fund will provide every Barbadian with a dividend cheque which can eventually become a steady source of income.

Partnering with credit institutions to provide solar panels and hurricane resistant roofs for 50,000 small homes across the island.

Create opportunities for Barbadians to own and benefit from the marijuana industry.

Eradicate the 11-Plus examination by changing the transition from primary to secondary school.

Developing a new secondary school structure with middle schools which focus on arts, sciences, commerce, ICT and technical skills. This also includes establishing a secondary school of excellence for sports careers.

Implement a 52-week festivals and events calendar entitled ‘Eventful Barbados’.

Develop Bridgetown and other main towns into entertainment hubs.

Transform Queens Park into a cultural hub with studios, performance and rehearsal space, retail shops, public art and artists in residence studios.

Complete the re-development of the national stadium.

Develop 15 mini stadiums across the country with 750 to 1,000 seats each.

Further develop Wildey into a multi-disciplinary sporting centre.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pinpointed that she remained committed to driving national transformation. She explained that regardless of political affiliation or opinion, it was important for citizens to unite to prevent calamities that may threaten national development.

“It has been important to me as the leader of this great political institution that we remain faithful to the things that binds us together in terms of philosophy. We may not always share the same goals, in some instances people have disparate perspectives and don’t always get on as easy as they do in institutions in families but what binds us together is the philosophy and the destination and that is what matters even across political parties.”

She added: “We have an obligation to transform and to bring ownership. We believe that the only way we can confront these challenges is by transforming Barbados. If not, you’re not going to be fit for purpose to survive and that’s what we’ve done here.”