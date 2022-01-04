BLP president Mia Amor Mottley not taking anything for granted | Loop Barbados

Although having served in the role of Prime Minister may lend a certain cachet to her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidacy, Mia Amor Mottley is not taking her reelection bid, or that of the BLP, lightly.

“I am very humble when it comes to the will of the people, and the will of the people shall be carried out,” stated Mottley, while speaking to the press on January 3 after registering her nomination for the St Michael North East constituency.

within Barbados, people can say this is a country that has given me opportunity

“I shall ensure that I lead a team that is going to make the strongest possible case as to why we are the best team to carry this country forward, to protect it, to create opportunities for Barbadians, and to make us that place in the world where people say, that is a country that punches above its weight,” the BLP leader added.

“But equally, from within Barbados, people can say this is a country that has given me opportunity,” she further added. “We have one life to live, and it is up to us to make that life worthy of living for every Barbadian.”

“Barbados is at a very, very difficult point,” noted Mottley, who is facing her eighth election. “We have to make some decisions that will position this country to face some of the most difficult circumstances in the next 10 to 15 years. If we don’t do it now, we will be unprepared.”

While acknowledging the COVID-19 issues facing the country, Mottley stated that calling the snap election at this time was necessary and could be done safely while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“We can’t delay anymore because the issues that the country has to grapple with have to be dealt with now because we can’t wait another 18 months to deal with them. And if we do, who pays the price? The country and the people! So let us do what we have to safely, let us do what we have to do respectfully, let us do what we have to do with purpose,” she said, speaking in front of some supporters who had gathered outside the nomination centre at St Matthew Primary School.

“We have a lot of work to do in the next 15 days to persuade people why their voice matters, why their voice counts, why they must own their voice and come out and give a clear signal as to where we want Barbados to go. And I know in my soul, that in spite of the challenges that we can overcome them just as our previous generations have done before, but it is up to us to overcome them and to stay the course because with that this country can be great again,” Mottley said.