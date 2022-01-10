BLP manifesto promises 52 weeks of entertainment, not just Crop Over | Loop Barbados

Barbados will have a 52-week entertainment calendar – no fall off, no lull outside of Crop Over annually.

This is on the cards to provided a much-needed boost for persons employed in the entertainment industry if the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) is re-elected this election.

Revealing such was the BLP candidate for St James Central Kerrie Symmonds. He announced the implementation of a year-round calendar of events during the launch of the Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) 2022 manifesto press event at the Island Inn over the weekend.

Symmonds insisted that this calendar entitled ‘Eventful Barbados’ will not only be an integral part of our tourism efforts but also an critical cog in our cultural development.

“As part of the commercial resuscitation of this country, Barbados will through this manifesto see the unfolding of a 52-week calendar of events. It is Prime Minister an indispensable part of the tourism efforts in this country. It is an indispensable part in my judgement of the cultural development of this country.”

He contended that the calendar will also bring benefits to every community in Barbados where there are persons who make a living from being involved in or providing entertainment and cultural services.

“We have to understand that there are in every community a body of Barbadians who make their living via entertainment, via cultural services and quite frankly Barbadians benefit because tourists come here not in the search of a replica of what they find in North America or England but they come here to saturate themselves in Barbadian cultural experiences.”

“We cannot just lurch from event to event, so you will see cricket being played this month and then after that you will have a lapse and something else two or three months down the road, and then you have Crop Over and then you have another lapse. We need to have a consistent body of activity which you can sit down and see planned out.”

The minister added that this effort to have a ‘consistent body of activity’ gives persons the opportunity for ongoing work and gives Barbados the opportunity to attract more tourists and investment.

“52 weeks of the calendar year ensuring that our cultural practitioners, artistes, entertainers etcetera are engaged in ongoing work and that Barbados can market itself as a place which is 52 weeks of the year open, viable for business and ready to attract people and investment.”