BLP leader warns Bajans against voting for an opposition | Loop Barbados

With a buzzing rumor that some electors intend to place their ‘X’ in an effort to secure an opposition in parliament, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley is warning against this type of thinking and behaviour.

Cautioning persons against making this move, she said:

“There is much talk of voting for Opposition and I hear it and I understand Barbadians’ sense of fairness, but I warn you that when you vote for an Opposition you may end up with a government you didn’t want. Can the country afford that at this time? I say not.

“And if it happens, will we accept it? Of course, we will. But at the end of the day, we already know what the consequences of mismanagement and lack of leadership are. They are too recent in our memory and we bore the consequences and carry the scars still on us.

“I ask Barbados, I ask Barbadians to recognise that this is a party that is seeking your mandate, that has not abused power, that has not abused its responsible positions and that has sought simply not only to make you safe in your homes and in your communities but has also made us safe and regarded internationally as someone for whom the benefit of doubt can be given and someone worthy of partnership for us to be able to reach the stars.”

She called on Barbadians to vote for Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and to also acknowledge that they too have a part to play in Barbados’ development and future.

Talk is cheap. But what matters is walking the walk and these promises that have been kept

With an emphasis on the name of the manifesto ‘Our Barbados: Owning Our Future,” she asserted:

“If we miss the boat, the consequences of missing the boat are really grave for our country and our people, but if we get on board and come together as one and bring about the bold, fair transformation then I believe that this country like it has done in previous generations will show that it can rise to the challenge and make that defining difference and continue to be that country that punches above its weight.

“Can it be done by a government alone? No, it can’t. But must a political party in government lead? Yes, it must. And in leadership and in bringing and inspiring a nation and guaranteeing fairness of opportunity and activity and transparency, I believe then that we shall see our country soar.”

And the BLP president insisted that the government chosen to lead in the next three to five years is “important”.

“It matters not just talk. Talk is cheap. But what matters is walking the walk and these promises that have been kept particularly in difficult times show that this Barbados Labour Party -administration, this Barbados Labour Party team, has kept Barbados safe for the last three and a half years, in the first 19 months propelled us, took us out danger zone, had we not done that we would not been able to endure the last 24 months with as little damage and loss of life.

“Can we do it again? Yes, we can. Shall we do it again? It depends on the electorate of Barbados.”

Therefore, she asked electors, “simply on January 19, to give the Barbados Labour Party team, all of the 30 candidates are coming to you, giving them a hearing, but above all else, I ask you to vote for your candidates of the Barbados Labour Party on January 19, 2022.”

The 33-page manifesto was launched today, January 8, in conjunction with the 19-page document entitled ‘Promises Kpt… Caring & Delivering 2018-2021’.