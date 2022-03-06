Bloody domestic dispute leaves one with serious injuries | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating a domestic dispute that escalated to a knife fight, in which both parties involved received stab wounds.

According to the Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, police responded to the report of a dispute which occurred about 3:35 am today, Sunday, March 6, 2022 at a residence located at Passage Gardens, Passage Road, St Michael.

He said that the altercation was between a man and a woman, where she received injuries to her left shoulder and left bicep while he was stabbed in his chest.

The woman was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance. She was listed as not serious. The man drove himself to the QEH and was listed as serious.

Police have not released the names of the parties.

Investigations are ongoing.