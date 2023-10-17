Blind Lion walks for the Cure, loves the experience Loop Barbados

Constance Maloney has refused to let her blindness stop her from participating in one of the biggest fundraisers in Barbados – the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Walk for the Cure event.

As a matter of fact, this year for the first time ever, she made it her goal to join the cause and show her support, and not from the sidelines, but by fully participating and completing the 5K walk.

But why now?

Constance joined a new club earlier this year and it is opening her up to new and more diverse avenues.

A baby in her Lion Club, having joined back in April, Lion Constance admits she has decided to take the opportunities presented to her by the horns, and one of the opportunities for October, was her Club deciding that it would walk in the Walk for the Cure 2023.

Chatting with Loop around the halfway mark, near Queen’s College in Husbands, St James, she told us just why she chose to be a participant this year.

With her white cane in her right hand and her left hand holding the forearm of her guiding friend, she said, “I just believed that I can do it, and I said, I didn’t do it before, so I would like to try it.”

Needing someone to walk with her and help guide her, just a safety precaution in the sea of pink shirts on October 1, Loop asked Constance if finding someone to give of their time and effort to join her in her walk for the cure posed a challenge. She said, “No, not at all. It was very easy to find someone to walk with.”

She said, she called up Lion Alison Licorish and there was no hesitation, just a “Sure!”

Lion Alison said, “Well, we belong to the Lion’s Club of St Michael, so as a group we decided that we’re walking and when Lion Constance said she was gonna walk, I decided, well, I’ll join her in the Walk.”

(left) Lion Alison and (right) Lion Constance

Constance said that people may not expect a person such as herself to be part of the Lions, but she would not trade it for anything. She has enjoyed her first six months tremendously.

Talking of lessons learnt from being a part of the service club, she said:

“The Lions are loving people and they do a lot of service work, a lot of charity work to help vulnerable people such as myself. And I find joining them, they have embraced me and I have no issues at all, whatsoever being with them.”

But it was not just a Lions or Club thing, Constance added that she was doubly happy to walk knowing that the money raised is earmarked for efforts to advance healthcare for patients with breast cancer.

She said:

“I feel good about it because as I said to my friend here, I like the theme ‘Walk for a Cure’ because everyone is exposed to cancer and it takes a lot of money to do research and the surgeries and things like that. So once the money is put to its cause I have no problem.

“When that’s done, I’ll be even happier that I joined and walked the Walk.”