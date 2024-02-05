Blackbirds peck Wales in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds pulled off an impressive result last night to take an early lead in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Playing last night at the BFA Wildey Turf, UWI defeated reigning league kings Weymouth Wales 1-0 to claim their second successive victory of the season.

The youthful UWI unit displayed discipline, courage, and desire to overcome their more experienced opponents, who boast approximately nine senior national players on their roster.

Blackbirds’ coach Fabian Massiah produced a tactical masterpiece, and reaped the rewards, as well as sweet revenge over Weymouth Wales, who were 4-0 victors in their last encounter, in the 2023 Republic Cup semifinal.

Many of the UWI supporters thought the loss of captain and midfield enforcer Zion Gollop would have left the Blackbirds vulnerable, however the reaction was quite the opposite.

Led by stubborn defending from center back Warren Trotman and St Michael School schoolmate Zacharry Yard, and St Leornard’s School senior student Travon Wickham, the UWI unit defended valiantly to protect birthday boy Shaquan Phillips in goal.

Nadre Butcher struck the post with a free kick in the second half, but this was the closest Wales came to beating Phillips.

A stroke of genius by tactician Massiah provided an important opening for UWI.

National youth player Kairos Greaves came off the bench, to supply a moment of magic.

Greaves dribbled by his marker and passed the ball into corner beyond the motionless Kishmar Primus to give UWI a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute.

Despite a flurry a of attacks by Wales, the Blackbirds displayed tremendous courage to hold onto the advantage and claim their second consecutive win of the season.

In the opening encounter Brittons Hill FC defeated Empire SC 2-1, thanks to a brace from Rommell Bynoe (11th and 82nd).

Zuhri Morris scored for Empire in the 45th minute.