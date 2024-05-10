Black Rock Police Station and Eagle Hall Post Office relocated Loop Barbados

The Black Rock Police Station will be relocated to the Eagle Hall Post Office from Saturday, May 11, to facilitate significant repairs and upgrades.

The relocation is expected to be for six to eight months. During this period, the staging of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final 2024 will take place at the Kensington Oval, and the move will provide an opportunity for enhanced security measures and services in the vicinity.

As a result of the relocation, the Eagle Hall Post Office will be closed today, Friday, May 10, and staff will operate from the General Post Office, Cheapside, from Monday, May 13.

While the relocation is temporary, the authorities are also planning strategic upgrades to benefit the post office upon return to its original location.

Senior Superintendent (Ag.), Adrian Broome, who has overall command of the Bridgetown Division, which includes the Black Rock Police Station, stated:

“We are committed to providing our best possible service to the public during this temporary relocation. Our priority is the safety and security of the community, and this move will enable us to better serve and protect our residents.”

Members of the public who have any queries about the relocation of the Eagle Hall Post Office may call the General Post Office’s Marketing Department at 535-3953 or 535-3954, or the Customer Service Department at 535-3956 or 535-3957.